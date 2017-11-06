× MU’s Michael Porter Jr. named to AP Preseason All-American Team

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri freshman basketball player Michael Porter Jr. added another honor to his name Monday.

The 6 foot 10 inch forward was named to the Associate Press Preseason All-American Team.

Porter is only the fifth freshman in the history of the poll to be named to the team.

He joins Villanova’s Jalen Brunson, Arizona’s Allonzo Trier, Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges on the preseason All-American team.

Other preseason honors for Porter Jr. include:

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Preseason Watch List (Nov. 6)

ESPN Preseason National Freshman of the Year (Oct. 23)

ESPN Preseason All-America First Team (Oct. 23)

Julius Erving Award 2018 Watch List (Oct. 18)

SEC Preseason Co-Player of the Year (Oct. 18)

SEC Preseason First-Team (Oct. 18)

Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team (Oct. 9)

Blue Ribbon Preseason All-America First Team (Sept. 18)

NBC Sports Preseason All-America First Team (May 25)

Mizzou kicks off their 2017-2018 basketball season Friday at Mizzou Arena against Iowa State.