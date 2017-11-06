Set in 1977 the new Netflix series "Mindhunter" is about the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the FBI. "Mindhunter" revolves around FBI agents who interview imprisoned serial killers in order to understand how such criminals think and apply this knowledge to solving ongoing cases.
New Netflix show “Mindhunter” takes viewers deep inside the minds of serial killers.
