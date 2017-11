× Officer uninjured, suspects have minor injuries after officer-involved shooting near 13th and Haskell

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday night near 13th and Haskell.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted at 10:49 p.m. that no officers were injured, and the suspects have minor injuries.

We are working an officer involved shooting at 13th & Haskell. Officers are not injured and suspects have minor injuries. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 7, 2017