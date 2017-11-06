Paying it Forward to Kansas City pet village owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The women who run Winding River Pet Village, 1101 E Blue Ridge Blvd., have impressed others with their caring hearts for both humans and the dogs who need them.

Laurie Helmsoth wanted to do something for the women and their dog day care, so she nominated them for FOX 4's Pay It Forward award.

Recent flooding partially washed out the day care, but the owners got it back in business to care for pets.

FOX 4's Kathy Quinn recorded the moment Heather Best was thanked with the $300 Pay It Forward award.