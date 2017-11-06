× Police search for 91-year-old missing from Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Authorities issued an ‘Endangered Silver Advisory’ Sunday for a man missing from Excelsior Springs. Clay County deputies are looking for David Williams, 91, who was last seen in a blue, button-up shirt, bib overalls blue jeans.

He was driving a maroon 2003 Ford F150 with a white camper. The Missouri tag is: 8KC344.

His home in Excelsior Springs is on Kimberly Drive and that’s where he was last seen, as he was driving away.

Anyone with information about Williams’ location is asked to call 911 or the Clay County Sheriff’s Dept.