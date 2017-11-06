Raytown High School student found with handgun in backpack

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A student at Raytown High School brought a gun to school on Monday, according to a representative with the school district.

Danielle Nixon with Raytown Schools said the school received a specific report of a student with a handgun around 1 p.m. The student was sequestered to an isolated area of the school while that student’s backpack was searched. An unloaded handgun was found.

Police were notified and responded, Nixon said. The school was not placed on lockdown; school operations were not interrupted by the incident.

Additional security were present until the end of the day.

Parents were notified of the incident. As it is considered a police matter, school representatives would not say if the the student was arrested or not.