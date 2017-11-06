Roasted Brussel sprouts and Butternut squash recipe

Roasted Brussel sprouts and Butternut squash
Makes 6 servings - 1 cup per serving
Ingredients:
- 3 cups Brussels sprouts, sliced in half
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt, to taste
- 1 ½ pound butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed into 1-inch cubes
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup (optional)
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 1 cup dried cranberries
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 F°. Lightly grease foil-lined baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. In a medium bowl, combine halved Brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt, and toss to combine. Place onto a foil-lined baking sheet, cut side down on half the baking sheet. In a separate medium bowl, combine cubed butternut squash, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, maple syrup, and cinnamon, and toss to mix. Place on other half of baking sheet, roast in the oven at 400 F° for about 20-25 minutes. During the last 5-10 minutes of roasting, stir veggies for even roasting. In a large serving bowl, combine roasted Brussels sprouts and squash, pecans, and cranberries, stir to combine and serve.
Nutritional information per serving: 237 calories, carbohydrates 20g, 4g fiber, 17g fat (2g unsaturated), 3g protein, 12mg sodium
