Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

2 ea butternut squash

1 ea medium sweet onion

1 head fennel

Salt and pepper

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic

2 shallots

1 small ginger peeled and chopped

Cinnamon to taste

Nutmeg to taste

4 oz butter

Water to cover

3 sprigs Fried sage

Olive oil

1 lemon for juice

¼ cup Toasted pumpkin seeds

Dollop Crème fraiche

Peel and chop butternut squash, sweet onion and fennel. Season the vegetables and ginger with salt, pepper, and cayenne. In a pot with olive oil roast the vegetables on medium heat stirring for 10 minutes to caramelize. Add shallots and garlic and cook for another 2 minutes stirring frequently. Add water and bring to boil and simmer for another 10 minutes. Puree the solids in a blender until smooth adding any liquid needed to achieve your consistency. Season with salt, pepper, nutmeg, cinnamon and add butter and lemon juice to blender slowly making sure not to splash. Do in a couple blenders full if needed and remember that hot liquid expands in the blender. Ladle soup into a bowl and garish with a dollop of crème fraiche, toasted pumpkin seeds, sage, and a little more cinnamon grated over top.