The Kansas City Royals announced Monday that the club has extended one-year Qualifying Offers to outfielder Lorenzo Cain, first baseman Eric Hosmer and third baseman Mike Moustakas for the 2018 season. All three players will have until Thursday, November 16 to accept or decline their offers.

