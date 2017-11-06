Simulator teaches Belton High School students the dangers of texting and driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. -- You text, you drive... you lose.

One of the leading causes of car crashes is distracted driving. The number one distraction: texting.

The average teen sends nearly 3,000 text messages per month.

FOX 4’s Kerri Stowell went to Belton High School where students are taking the wheel, literally, testing their texting while driving skills.

The Driving While Texting simulation education program is at Belton High.

Students are climbing into a car, putting on virtual reality goggles and hitting the road.

Students watch each other drive through the course, texting along the way.

So far, the simulator is proving that distracted driving leads to problems.

Specifically, changes in speed, weaving between lanes, and even running over virtual pedestrians.

When finished, students will sign a pledge promising not to text and drive.

"It's serious stuff. You know, the thing we're running here is to kind of get it through these teenagers that it's important, in order for them to understand that you're not only make bad decisions on your behalf, but on behalf of the entire student body," said Janea Jonathan, Belton High School Senior.

The simulator will be here until 2p.m. When all is said and done, 180 students will hop behind the wheel and take the test. Most will fail.