Sluggerrr inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new Hall of Famer among the Royals’ ranks, but you won’t find this guy on the walls of Cooperstown.

The Kansas City Royals are proud to announce that the lovable mascot Sluggerrr has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana.

Sluggerrr is only the fourth Major League Baseball mascot to enter the hallowed halls, joining icons like the Phillie Phanatic, Mr. Met, and the Cleveland Indians’ Slider.

The Royals issued a statement, from Sluggerrr, on Monday.

“I’d like to thank all the Royals fans who helped vote me into the Mascot Hall of Fame, the front-office for supporting my ambitions and everyone involved with the Mascot Hall of Fame for voting me in,” Sluggerrr roared. “I take a lot of pride in being one of the mane attractions at Kauffman Stadium. I’d be lion if I said this wasn’t one of my proudest moments as the official mascot of the Kansas City Royals.”

Sluggerrr has appeared at every Royals home game since April 5, 1996. But that’s not the only place you’ll find him. He also makes approximately 500 appearances per year.

The Royals said Sluggerrr was chosen for the Hall of Fame for his “fun and innovative in-game antics,” as well as a new school program focusing on “Striking Out Bullying.”

Other mascots in this year’s Hall of Fame induction class include Benny the Bull of the Chicago Bulls, Tommy Hawk of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Nittany Lion of Penn State.