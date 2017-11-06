What will be the hottest holiday toy in 2017? Here are the odds

Now that the calendar has flipped to November, the ramp up to the holiday season has begun. Every year, there are one or two hot toys taking the retail word by storm and pitting parents against each other.

The year 2017 will be no different, with toy-hungry hunters putting a bounty on these popular presents. Our sister site Covers.com decided to have a little fun before the holiday shopping season really gets crazy, setting odds on the best-selling toy.

At the top of the odds are Hatchimals Surprise, set at -125 to be the best seller this holiday season. Hatchimals, the animatronic creatures that actually hatch from their own egg, were the hot gift of 2016, and now they double the demand by putting twin hatchlings inside these new eggs.

Next up at +300 are Fingerlings – the little robot monkey that hugs your finger and reacts to sound and movement. Now, we should stipulate that the coveted Unicorn Fingerling is in high demand after being released at Toys “R” Us only. That’s a lethal combo of cute robot animal and the undying love for unicorns. Are you listening mom and dad?

Behind those two holiday heavy hitters are the Nintendo SNES Classic at +450, the Luvabella doll at +825, the FurReal Roarin’ Tyler The Playful Tiger at +1,200, and LOL Surprise Dolls at +1,500. Those tiny little balls of unnecessary packaging range in price from $2.50 for a basic doll to $100 bucks for the massive LOL Big Surprise, which has 50 layers to peel off before you get to the main toy. That sounds more like torture for kids than a must-have Christmas gift.

Rounding out the odds for 2017’s best-selling gift are Soggy Doggy at +2,200, Laser X at +2,500, the Paw Patrol Sea Patroller at +4,000, Teach N Tag Movi at +4,500, and Lego Boost at +6,000 – which is also the front runner in the odds for “Toys that hurt the most to step on” at -10,000.

Editor’s note: This story originally appeared on Covers.com, a sister site also owned by Tribune.