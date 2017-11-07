A pet chiropractor could help your furry friend feel better and be active again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pet chiropractor? Yes, it’s a thing.

Certified animal chiropractors examine, treat and restore an animal’s central nervous system function. Many pet owners seek chiropractic care for furry friends that have had traumatic injuries, surgery or lameness issues, such as arthritis, stiffness, difficulty walking or standing.

Watch the video above to see a pet chiropractor in action and meet some animals who have benefited from an adjustment.

Some pet chiropractors are veterinarians who become certified. Others are regular chiropractors who got interested in treating animals. Under Missouri law, certified chiropractors who are not veterinarians must operate under the supervision of a vet.

So what does it cost and how do you find one? The average price for a first exam is $65 in the metro area for smaller pets like dogs and cats, with follow up visits running between $40 to $60. The charge for horses starts at about $100. Make sure to ask about fees in advance when scheduling a visit.

Make sure you go with a certified animal chiropractor. You can find one in your area by searching online. We found about a dozen certified animal chiropractors operating in Kansas and Missouri, according to the Animal Veterinary Chiropractic Association.

There are three organizations that certify and offer online listings of pet chiropractors near you: