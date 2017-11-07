After close race for KCK mayor, David Alvey defeats current mayor, Mark Holland

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. – David Alvey beat Mark Holland in the race for Mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/KCK on Tuesday night.

Holland said he was surprised and disappointed by the results.

“We had a really strong campaign, obviously my opponent had a strong campaign and we had good numbers but it is about getting out to vote,” Holland said. “The primary thing is getting your voters out to the polls and my opponent did a better job of that, of getting his supporters out to the polls.”

Holland said he doesn’t know what the future holds but said he is a firm believer that when one door closes another opens. He said his family will take some time to regroup and pray.

“How often do you get to be a mayor of your own hometown and so it has been a great honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity,” he said. “It’s been an honor to serve as a pastor in the community for almost 20 years.”

Holland said he does not attribute his loss to any particular group when he was asked he thought his comments about the fire department played a role. Recently he made statements that there were too many firefighters and firetrucks.

“That group makes up a percentage of the population as they do in every community and you cannot attribute the win or the loss of an election to one or two groups,” he said.