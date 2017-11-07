As we head into cooler weather, local company encourages homeowners to get their chimneys cleaned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- With this first blast of chilly, fall temperatures, many people are starting to use their fireplace for the first time in a while, and experts say that makes this a dangerous time of year.

Jeremy Biswell, owner of Fluesbrothers, says this is his busiest time of the year. Fluesbrothers is a certified chimney sweeping and cleaning service.

Biswell says there are 25,000 house fires every year that start because of a poorly maintained fireplace.

For as little as $200 to $300, you can make sure your fireplace doesn't have any creosote build up or dangerous cracks in the chimney.

Biswell says house fires that start in the chimney can be deadly.

"A lot of people say it sounds like a locomotive going through your living room," Biswell said. "Because basically what`s happening is , when it catches fire up there, the draft increases so much, it sounds like (makes scary locomotive sound effect)."

Biswell has two tips for homeowners:

Make sure you hire a CSI certified chimney sweep.

Never put things like pizza boxes or wrapping paper in your fireplace.