Boil water advisory issued for city of Ottawa due to risk of contamination

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put the city of Ottawa, Kansas, under a water boil advisory Tuesday due to potential contamination.
The department said the advisory has been issued because compressed air entered the distribution system during maintenance on the irrigation system at Ottawa High School. The compressed air puts the city’s water system at risk of being contaminated.
The department said the advisory will remain in place until the risky conditions are resolved.
According to the department, residents should:
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking and food preparation or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and don’t use ice from a household automatic ice-maker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.