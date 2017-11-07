Boil water advisory issued for city of Ottawa due to risk of contamination

OTTAWA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put the city of Ottawa, Kansas, under a water boil advisory Tuesday due to potential contamination.

The department said the advisory has been issued because compressed air entered the distribution system during maintenance on the irrigation system at Ottawa High School. The compressed air puts the city’s water system at risk of being contaminated.

The department said the advisory will remain in place until the risky conditions are resolved.

According to the department, residents should: