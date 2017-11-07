BREAKING: Police investigating possible threat near 135th and Metcalf; no known injuries

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Law enforcement is investigating a possible threat in Overland Park Tuesday afternoon.

A heavy police presence was in the area near 135th and Metcalf around 2 p.m., causing several nearby establishments to go on lockdown while police check on the situation.

Police told FOX 4 they received one report of a possible shooter in the area, but have so far not found any evidence. Businesses in the area reportedly weren’t aware of any shootings.

At this time, police said there are no known injuries, nor any confirmed sightings of a suspect, but are continuing to investigate.