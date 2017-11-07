Ceremony honors female veterans of the Vietnam War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday was an important, and long-awaited, day for local female Vietnam veterans.

The Kansas City VA Medical Center's "Celebrating Women of Honor" Recognition Ceremony at the VA's Honor Annex is a special time for these veterans to be celebrated for their service during the Vietnam War.

Tuesday's events will shine a light on the women who served.

A "Quilt of Valor" made by the Blue Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be presented to Teresa Curl, U.S. Army, 1968-1971.

Vietnam Veteran lapel pins will also be presented to veterans with a “Welcome Home” from VA staff.