Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheesy bacon parmiago stuffed mushrooms

Ingredients:

2 Shakes Black Pepper

1 Pound Large Mushroom Caps

2 Tablespoons Grated Parmesan Cheese

3 Slices of Bacon

1/2 (8 oz) Package of Cream Cheese

3 Tablespoons Any Flavor Parmiago

3 Drops Worcester Sauce

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cook bacon in large skillet over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until crisp and evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain the bacon slices and crumble into a bowl. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmiago, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper until evenly mixed. Spoon the filling into the mushroom caps and place into an 8×8-inch baking dish. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Bake in the preheated oven until the mushrooms are tender and the filling is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.