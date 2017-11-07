Employees worried about safety after finding noose at Riverside manufacturing plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- Some employees at a car parts manufacturing plant in Riverside say they're worried about their safety at work after they say a noose was hanging in a rear section of the plant.

An employee who works at the manufacturing plant told Fox 4's Robert Townsend that last Thursday she showed up for work and was horrified after hearing what was allegedly found there.

"Clocked in, and I was told that there was a noose there," plant employee Sheri Henry said, "that they found a noose on b-shift, which is the overnight shift."

Henry said several of her co-workers are stunned.

"Yes, they were talking about it. Co-workers? Co-workers were yes," she said.

Henry said the noose was found hanging in a rear, loading area on the Ford side of the Adient automotive seating plant. She's worked 10 years at the plant, which she says makes car seats for General Motors and Ford.

"I feel unsafe because I feel like your work environment is supposed to be a safe environment," she said.

Another employee who didn't want to be named said she too is now afraid to work here after the disturbing discovery.

"It makes me uncomfortable to come to work," she said.

The next day Henry said their union chairman texted her a photo of the noose and said plant managers were investigating the incident.

On Monday she said she was also told that, after reviewing security video, Adient managers saw a white, male truck driver who works at the plant apparently hanging the noose.

Henry said the man was allegedly upset after learning a white female co-worker had married a man of another race.

"I don't believe he cares about the history behind the noose," Henry said.

She said the person behind the racially offensive act was suspended. Fox 4 reached out to the union chairman for comment, but he hasn't returned our calls. Fox 4's Robert Townsend also went to the Riverside plant to try to learn more, but an employee gave him a phone number for a representative "for any information to give out."

"They haven't reached out to us to tell us anything," Henry said. She's also still waiting to talk to plant managers about her concerns.