Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4 film critic Russ Simmons got a chance to chat with the stars of the new film "Goodbye Christopher Robin."

The film stars Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Tilston as the young Christopher Robin. IMDB describes the film as a "behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne."

Watch the trailer below: