Independence elementary students give back to the community by raking leaves for seniors

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- An army of 70 leaf-rakers from John W. Luff Elementary School in Independence raced out of the classroom and into the neighborhood to give back Tuesday.

The students eagerly took part in a community service project, helping older neighbors by raking and bagging up leaves.

"The people here aren't able anymore to keep their yards clean," third-grader Grace Sederholm said. So the students helped out.

The biggest lesson from this community service day? Lending a hand feels good.

