Independence nursing home evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence nursing home was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat, police say.

The Independence Police Department received a call at 1:21 p.m. of a bomb threat at Carmel Hill Living Center, located at 810 E. Walnut St.

Officers responded to the scene, and at the request of Carmel Hills staff, the facility was evacuated as a safety precaution. The Independence Fire Department also assisted with evacuation and patient care.

The scene has been declared safe, and residents are returning to the facility.

The investigation into the threat is still ongoing.