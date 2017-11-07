× KC Forum: Child Safety, Paranormal and Trafficking

In this week’s KC FORUM we hear about Charlie’s House which is a non-profit started by a little boy’s family. Charlie was killed in a freak accident when a dresser fell on top of him and now his family wants to make sure other homes have safety features. Hector Lugo talks about his paranormal investigations with the 10th Dimension Paranormal group. Human Trafficking is a serious issue in the midwest, we talk about what people can do to eliminate it.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com