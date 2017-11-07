KC Forum: Child Safety, Paranormal and Trafficking
In this week’s KC FORUM we hear about Charlie’s House which is a non-profit started by a little boy’s family. Charlie was killed in a freak accident when a dresser fell on top of him and now his family wants to make sure other homes have safety features. Hector Lugo talks about his paranormal investigations with the 10th Dimension Paranormal group. Human Trafficking is a serious issue in the midwest, we talk about what people can do to eliminate it.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com