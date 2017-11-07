KC Forum: Magazine, Chimneys and Veterans
In this week’s KC Forum we learn about Warhorses for Veterans, a non-profit that aims at healing and helping combat veterans with horse therapy. A new magazine in town, Neighbors on the Fairway, hits stands very soon and is working to unite neighborhoods in the metro. The weather is getting cold and many will be lighting up fires in their fireplaces but do they know how to do it safely, we find out how.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com