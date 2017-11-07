× KC Forum: Magazine, Chimneys and Veterans

In this week’s KC Forum we learn about Warhorses for Veterans, a non-profit that aims at healing and helping combat veterans with horse therapy. A new magazine in town, Neighbors on the Fairway, hits stands very soon and is working to unite neighborhoods in the metro. The weather is getting cold and many will be lighting up fires in their fireplaces but do they know how to do it safely, we find out how.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders http://www.eldersmusic.com