× KCPD arrests person for firing shots into air near Volker & Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police took one person into custody Tuesday after they allegedly fired shots into the air near Volker and Paseo.

This happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts was placed on lockdown, but that is now lifted. Buses home from that school will be running late, school officials say.