Lawmaker walks out of moment of silence for Texas victims on House floor to protest lack of action

Posted 1:17 pm, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, November 7, 2017

A Democratic lawmaker walked out of a moment of silence for the Texas shooting victims on Monday night to protest a lack of action on gun safety after mass shootings in the United States.

US Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Rep. Ted Lieu of California, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, said he walked out of the House chamber because he wants to pass a universal background check law, a ban on assault rifles and a ban on bump-fire stocks.

“My colleagues right now are doing a moment of silence,” he said during a Facebook Live from the hallway. “I respect their right to do that and I myself have participated in many of them. But I can’t do this again. I’ve been to too many moments of silences. Just in my short career in Congress, three of the worst mass shootings in US history have occurred. I will not be silent. What we need is we need action, we need to pass gun safety legislation now.”

He continued: “I urge us to pass reasonable gun safety legislation … We need to do that. We cannot be silent. We need to act now.”

Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley, who killed 26 people inside a small Texas church on Sunday, was armed with an assault rifle and 15 loaded magazines in the deadliest shooting in Texas history.

Kelley was denied a license to carry a gun, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. But he passed a background check required for the purchase he made in April 2016 of the Ruger AR-556 rifle he allegedly used in the shooting.