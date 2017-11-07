Low turnout expected despite big issues on the ballot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The polls are open! Although there's not a lot on either the Kansas or Missouri ballots, the issues that are there are important.

The airport issue has dominated headlines in recent months, but despite all the attention its received, the Kansas City Election Commissioner is not expecting a large turnout at the polls.

He believes somewhere between 15 to 20 percent of registered voters will decide this big issue.

He says that is typical for an off-year November election and that the cold weather will most likely keep people from leaving their house to vote.

Only Kansas City residents can vote on whether to replace the current three horseshoe airport with a single terminal.

That`s because the airport sits in Kansas City and is run by the city.

Voters in KCK and Overland Park will be deciding whether to retain their current mayors or bring in someone new.

There are also mayor races in Merriam, DeSoto, Gardner and three other Johnson County cities.

Plus there are other political races in other cities to be decided as well.

The polls in Missouri opened at 6 a.m. in Kansas, they opened at 7 a.m., and all the polls close at 7 p.m.

In Kansas, you must show a government issued photo ID to vote.

And if it`s your first time voting, you need to show proof of citizenship.

In Missouri, you need a government issued photo ID as well, but you could also take a utility bill or a college ID and then sign a statement before voting.

