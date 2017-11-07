Mulled wine recipe

Mulled Wine
Ingredients:
- 1 gallon of louisberg apple cider,
- 2 bottles of Torrebruna Sangiovese,
- 4 oranges (zested and juiced),
- 10 cardamom pods,
- 1 large fist of sliced ginger,
- 8 allspice berries,
- 12 cloves,
- 4 sticks of cinnamon,
- 3 star anise,
- 1 cup of honey,
- 2 750 ml bottles of Laird’s Applejack
- 750ml bottle of old overholt rye whiskey
Directions:
Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool, strain well and serve either over ice or warmed with dried persimmon and cinnamon stick for garnish.