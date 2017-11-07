Mulled wine recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

1 gallon of louisberg apple cider,

2 bottles of Torrebruna Sangiovese,

4 oranges (zested and juiced),

10 cardamom pods,

1 large fist of sliced ginger,

8 allspice berries,

12 cloves,

4 sticks of cinnamon,

3 star anise,

1 cup of honey,

2 750 ml bottles of Laird’s Applejack

750ml bottle of old overholt rye whiskey

Directions:

Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool, strain well and serve either over ice or warmed with dried persimmon and cinnamon stick for garnish.