Mulled wine recipe

Posted 10:08 am, November 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, November 7, 2017

Mulled Wine

Ingredients:

  • 1 gallon of louisberg apple cider,
  • 2 bottles of Torrebruna Sangiovese,
  • 4 oranges (zested and juiced),
  • 10 cardamom pods,
  • 1 large fist of sliced ginger,
  • 8 allspice berries,
  • 12 cloves,
  • 4 sticks of cinnamon,
  • 3 star anise,
  • 1 cup of honey,
  • 2 750 ml bottles of Laird’s Applejack
  • 750ml bottle of old overholt rye whiskey

Directions:

Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Allow to cool, strain well and serve either over ice or warmed with dried persimmon and cinnamon stick for garnish.

