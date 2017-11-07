Proposed Republican tax plan could cut credit that helped this KCMO family adopt two boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The idea of adoption is one Rachel Wilcox and her family always wanted to explore but one that came down to a big question.

“It isn't just about 'Do you want to have another child?' It's 'How can we afford to have another child?'" Wilcox said.

Already with five children of their own, Rachel and her husband made the decision to adopt Cooper and Simon from China in 2016.

“The adoption of our two boys cost probably in between $35,000 and $45,000," she said. "We used money from 401(k), family help and took out loans, and having that tax credit really was a big push that told us maybe we can make it happen."

Wilcox said the adoption tax credit helped cover crucial medical needs for 8-year-old Cooper, who has muscular dystrophy -- a condition the family would have struggled to afford on their own.

Republicans included this cut as part of their larger mission to get the deficit under control. But Steffany Aye, the founder of Adoption and Beyond, said if the current tax plan passes, families like the Wilcoxes will no longer have the financial support.

“The worst part is that it would be very difficult for families to be able to afford to adopt the children that they want to adopt and therefore leaving children stuck in the foster care system,” Aye said. “For each child who is adopted, it saves the government around $127,000, and in comparison to the tax credit that is a one-time fee of $13,570, the offset is so small in comparison.”

“The tax credit reform is touted to be a pro-family bill, but it cuts out adoption tax credit, which is a very anti-family act,” she said.

It’s a situation that Wilcox hopes can be resolved so thousands of families can feel the same joy of adopting that she did.

“To feel like you have a child out there and you want to bring them home and to feel not able to do that, it's crushing," Wilcox said. "I would hate for other families to have to go through that."

For more information on the tax credit and potential cuts, visit adoptiontaxcredit.org.