Prosecutors say suspect in beating death is seen in surveillance footage wiping off pry bar in grass

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in a beating death that occurred on Oct. 23, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Joseph M. Parker, 36, is charged with 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action in the the fatal beating of Lovell J. Smith.

Smith’s body was found in an alley in the Northeast area of Kansas City the following day.

According to court records, surveillance video of the alley where the victim was found showed a silver vehicle entering the alley. It also shows Parker walking in the area carrying a pry bar, believed to be the weapon he used to beat Smith. Parker is seen wiping it off in the grass.

Parker would later be arrested soon after the murder on outstanding warrants. Court documents say when he was arrested, Parker asked the officer, “This is over an argument, ain’t it?”

Prosecutors requested a bond of $250,000.