Royals' Eric Hosmer, Alex Gordon awarded with Rawlings Gold Gloves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals’ first baseman and outfielder Alex Gordon were each awarded American League Rawlings Gold Gloves on Tuesday.

This year’s award is Gordon’s fifth in this career, which is the second-most in Royals franchise history behind Frank White’s eight Gold Gloves from 1977-1982 and 1986-1987.

This is Hosmer’s fourth Gold Glove, which ties catcher Salvador Perez for third-most among Royals players.

The Royals are the only American League team to have at least one winner in each of the past seven seasons.

Managers and coaches from the American and National leagues vote on the awards, which honor the best fielding performances in each position in both leagues. Perez and outfielder Lorenzo Cain were also nominated for Gold Gloves this year.

Now, voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, which Gordon won in 2014, will allow baseball fans to weigh in on who’s “the finest in the field” in both leagues. The Platinum Glove will be awarded Nov. 10, during the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony.