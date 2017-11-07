Smoked pork chop in brine recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pork brine

3 Pork Loins bone-in

3 gallons water

3 cup kosher salt

1 cup sugar

10 bay leaves

1/4 cup cloves

1. In a 22 qt. cambro, whisk together all ingredients except pork.

2. Add pork to brine. Reserve brined for 3 days in the walk-in.

To smoke:

3 brined, bone-in pork loins

1 cup Hickory wood chips - presoaked

1. Load the smoker tray with 1 cup of presoaked hickory wood chips.

2. Turn the smoker on to COOK at 325F, and turn the smoker dial all the way on. Let it heat for 5 minutes

3. Using stainless steel racks, place the pork chops in the smoker.

4. Smoke for 50 minutes then take the tempurature of each loin. Internal temp needs to be between 115-120F.

5. Key to success: When temping the pork loin, it is important to find the dead center. You need to insert the thermometer into the center of the top of the pork chop. You know you are at the dead center when you find the lowest reading on your thermometer. The lowest reading is what you want to base your finished product on.

6. Cool at room temp for 30 minutes. Once cool, wrap each loin individually in plastic wrap and reserve for service.

7. For service: Cut pork into double bone chops