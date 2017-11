Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuna Salad Sandwich recipe

1 lb tuna trimmings - raw

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup celery - 1/4 inch diced

3/4 cup red onion - 1/4 inch diced

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1. Steam tuna for 30 minutes, or until tuna is cooked well done and is dried out.

2. Cool tuna comepletely and shred into small pieces.

3. Combine ingredients and reserve for service.