Virginia’s Danica Roem will be state’s first openly transgender elected official, initial results show

RICHMOND, Va. — Danica Roem made Virginia history Tuesday.

The 33-year-old will likely be the state’s first openly transgender elected official, the Washington Post reports.

Based on preliminary returns, she has unseated incumbent Robert G. Marshall from the Virginia House of Delegates.

Roem is a local journalist who began her physical gender transition four years ago. The race pitted her against the outspoken conservative who introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier this year that died in committee.

“Roem outraised Marshall 3-to-1, with nearly $500,000 in donations, much of it coming from LGBT advocates and other supporters across the country,” according to the Washington Post.

“I’m really proud of Virginia,” 63-year-old voter John Coughlin told the Washington Post.