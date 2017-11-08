× ‘America’s Pastor’ Joel Osteen signs copies of new book at The Legends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of fans lined up Wednesday to get a signed copy of Joel Osteen’s newest book.

Osteen, pastor of America’s largest church in Houston, visited the Books-A-Million at The Legends to sign copies of his new book “Blessed in the Darkness.”

The book offers a timely message about how to thrive through adversity.

“There are things in life we don’t understand,” Osteen said about the recent slew of horrible events happening in the U.S. “God has given us our own free will, and sometimes people do evil, and we’re not in a perfect world. But again you got to turn to your faith.”

Osteen said people should know that God is still in control.

“We can’t control everything that happens, but we can control how we respond,” he said. “Find something in your life that you can be grateful for and believe that God gives you the strength to get through it when you turn to your faith and you keep the right attitude.”

“America’s Pastor” will be back in Kansas City in 2018. He and his wife Victoria will visit the Sprint Center on Friday, Jan. 5, for “a night of hope.”