City leaders lay out timeline of new KCI project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The voters have spoken. Kansas City is getting a new airport.

Voters overwhelmingly agreed by a 77-to-23-percent vote to let the city build a new single terminal airport.

FOX 4’s Kerri Stowell went to City Hall, where officials discussed what will happen next.

City leaders are hitting the ground running.

They plan to break ground on the new airport next fall.

But first, there must be an official "memorandum of understanding" between the city and Edgemoor, the Maryland-based company taking the reigns on building the airport.

The goal is to introduce the memorandum to the city council on Nov. 30.

The memorandum will make sure everyone involved in building the airport, from financing to construction crews, are on the same page.

The city and Edgemoor also want the public’s input on the final design.

There will be six open houses in November, December and January — one in each council district.

City leaders say they want to make sure all ducks are in a row as they move forward with paperwork and construction.

“Rather than rush, we decided that we would do it right. When it does go to council it will be as complete a document as possible, and that means there will be a limited need for debate and changes and we can move forward quickly,” Mayor Sly James said.

“The beauty of this is that we can basically run terminal B and C without any disruption to service for the next five years and then switch and open terminal A and turn the lights off in terminal B and C without any disruption to the public,” Troy Schulte, City Manager, said.

The completed airport project is set to open by November 2021.

City leaders say it’s an aggressive timeline, but doable.