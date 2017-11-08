Court documents reveal violent attack in sodomy case against former Gardner-Edgerton teacher

OLATHE, Kan. — New details are coming to light in the case of a former Gardner-Edgerton high school teacher facing sex crime charges against a teenage victim.

Todd A. Burd, 45, is charged in Johnson County, Kan. with two counts of aggravated sodomy by force, involving a student while Burd worked as a choir instructor in the Gardner-Edgerton school district. In 2015, he was named Gardner-Edgerton’s Teacher of the Year.

According to the court document, the alleged victim was born in the year 2000, making him approximately 17-years-old.

Court documents state that the victim told investigators Burd had been sending him nude photos and sexual messages via a social media app called “Grindr” leading up to the alleged assault.

The victim told investigators Burd pressured him numerous times to meet after school hours.

The victim said on Oct. 25, 2016, Burd sent him a message asking him to come over to Burd’s residence. The student said after he declined, Burd said he wanted to come over to his house to talk, saying they could sit in his truck and talk. The victim said he agreed and gave Burd his address.

At 12:30 a.m., Burd arrived at the victim’s house, court documents state. The victim snuck out and went to Burd’s truck.

He told investigators that once in the truck, Burd forced him into sexual acts. He said the attack happened as he tried to get away by grabbing at the passenger door, but that Burd said he “was not going anywhere.”

Burd was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 31 with a bond set at $250,000. He appeared in court on Nov. 1.