Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easy Crab Cake Recipe:

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Back fin

Scallops

Heavy Cream

Fresh Whole Egg, Large

Fresh Chopped Herbs​

Place crab meat into mixing bowl. Place scallops, heavy cream and eggs into blender. Turn blender on high until all ingredients are well blended. Fold scallop mousse into crab meat, add chopped herbs and mix. Portion the crab cakes. Sear in a pan, bake, fry; whatever cooking method you can dream of, even steam them.

The entire recipe takes just a few minutes and produces and exceptionally high quality product.