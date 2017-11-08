× Fan surprises Kansas City police officer with Royals Fantasy Camp spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer and avid Royals fan got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

Past Royals Fantasy Camper Sean Asbury, of St. Louis, and his family wanted to give back to someone who protects the Kansas City community.

“This is the least we can do to thank them,” he said.

Kansas City Police Officer David Conchola was that someone. Asbury and several former Royals players surprised Conchola with the Fantasy Camp spot Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Conchola has worked as an off-duty police officer at Kauffman — typically in the Royals dugout — for about 12 years.

He said he’s been to the Royals’ Fantasy Camp once before and was hoping to go back for his 50th birthday next spring. Now that’s going to happen.

“I don’t know how my name got brought up,” Conchola said. “It’s just amazing.”

The Fantasy Camp experience costs about $4,000, and includes a chance to suit up in a Royals uniform, get instruction from coaches and play several games at the spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona. The 2018 Fantasy Camp runs for one week at the end of January.

Conchola said he’ll play whatever position the coaches stick him in.