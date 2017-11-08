× Former Chief Will Shields starts new charity to help kids learn healthy habits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chief Will Shields announced on Wednesday the formation of a new charity to help kids with nutrition and exercise.

Shields calls the new charity: “Will To Do It”.

Funds from Aetna and the NFL have helped launch it. It will help fund some youth programs, where 50 kids from the Kansas City area will attend camps to learn about healthy eating and activities that don’t require joining a sports team.

“So what we’re trying to do is promote healthy lifestyles from an early age so that… it becomes habit. It becomes second nature that they think about what they eat and how they eat it and then also the activity piece,” said Shields.

Shields said when he was a kid, things were different. Parents would just kick kids out of the house to go play and be active. Now it’s not as common.

Shields said Aetna has sponsored 50 kids to attend the ‘Will To Do It’ camp, which will include exposure to various sports. Twenty-five of the kids are coming from Operation Breakthrough, while the other 25 will come from a STEM program in the Kansas City area.

It will start in the summer of 2018.

Shields started another foundation called “Will To Succeed” which ‘seeks to guide & inspire, empower & improve the lives of those less fortunate by providing financial, educational and other everyday resources to those identified as most in need.’