KC man charged in deadly shooting that happened last year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker filed charges Wednesday against a Kansas City man allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in November 2016.

Michael T. Lomax, 49, was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Lomax and 34-year-old Dustin Harris were involved in a planned drug purchase. A witness told police that about the same time they saw Lomax pull his hand from his coat pocket, they heard a loud bang and Harris yelled that he had been shot.

Harris died at the scene.

Prosecutors have requested that Lomax’s bond be set at $250,000.