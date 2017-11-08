× KCPL and Harvesters hand out light bulbs to people struggling with basic needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPL and Harvesters are partnering for the fourth time to distribute light bulbs. ‘The Harvesters Pantries’ targets families who need help with basic needs, including utilities and food.

The LED bulbs will help them to stretch limited resources to meet other needs.

“It is definitely unexpected. They are here to get their groceries and almost an extension. A pleasant surprise, you know if someone is struggling, to provide or get through that. Anything we can do to make their live easier, light their homes… it’s helping them enjoy life,” said Michelle McConnell, senior manager of communications.

In all, Kansas City Power & Light donated 218,000 bulbs.