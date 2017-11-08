Leavenworth woman warns others after being scammed out of hundreds online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. -- A woman is warning others after she said she was scammed out of $700 online.

Johnnie Mullins was told she won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. She said a man even sent her a photo of a woman holding a big sign saying she won, and Mullins’ name was printed on the sign.

“I thought I won, I got so excited I was so happy I was crying,” Mullins told Fox 4.

She said the man requested hundreds of dollars as a payment so he could release the winnings to the state of Kansas. Mullins said she wired two separate payments to him but received nothing. Now, she said he is leaving her pushy voicemails asking for more money.

“Don’t trust anybody," she said. "If you won something, you are going to get it. They are going to come to your door. Don’t send money. I learned it the hard way.”

Fox 4 called the scammer, but he hung up on us twice and would not answer our questions. We reached out to the actual Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes for comment but have not yet heard back.

The Better Business Bureau sees these sad situations all across the country and reminds people to never wire money to anybody to receive winnings.