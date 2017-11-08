Metro man shot while walking home from work says he survived by playing dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- He played dead in hopes of living.

That's how a 41-year-old metro man says he survived after two men pulled up beside him and opened fire early Sunday morning.

“He said when they pulled up, he asked them, 'Who are you looking for? You know I'm not whoever it is you're looking for,'" said Ramona Harris, Jomond Williams' sister. "And he said the man just started shooting. He said he played dead.”

Days after he was shot and left for dead, Jomond Williams is able to give a few more details of what happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“He got shot 5 or 6 times," Harris said. "Twice in the back, and one of the shots pierced him in his kidney, shot in the buttocks, the groin and the stomach, where his colon was hanging out."

Williams is a manager at the Wendy’s on U.S. 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Cut-Off.

He was walking home from his shift to a motel where he had been staying. He was attacked near Manchester Trafficway.

Police found him there bleeding from his gunshot wounds. Harris said he didn't have ID on him and had to write notes to provide information because he couldn't speak until Wednesday.

“He woke up between surgeries; he had two surgeries Sunday,” Harris said. “If it wasn't for him scribbling my name and number on a clipboard, we still wouldn't know.”

Harris said her brother told them the men were in a blue Honda with tinted windows and Missouri license plates.

“He can't believe somebody just did that to him, out of nowhere,” Harris said. “He was trying to dial 911, but if he actually put 911 in there, he knows he would have been dead. But he pushed '0' by accident, and so the passenger said, ‘Man, I don't think he's dead,' so I think the gun kind of locked up or something.”

Harris said he's tearing up a lot and is upset this happened to him. Doctors think he's going to survive but say he has a long road ahead of him.

“Jomond has no beef with anyone, but it doesn't always mean you have to have beef with anyone for the shootings going on nowadays,” Harris said. “He said he was just trying to be a man, earn his living, and somebody shoots him -- he just can't understand why that happened to him.”

Police are processing evidence and checking surveillance cameras in the area.

Williams’ family members say they are working to put together a reward for whoever can tell them who did this.