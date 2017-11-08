Olathe man who served our country for 10 years surprised with home bathroom remodel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A retired Marine from Johnson County received some much needed home improvements Wednesday-- and they didn't cost him a dime.

Nate Dufriend, who is now a single father of five, served 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. During his time in the military he was injured overseas and lost his best friend.

The repairs Dufriend called "truly a blessing" took crews about six hours.