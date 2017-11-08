One dead, one seriously injured after stabbing at gas station in West Bottoms, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are on the scene of a deadly stabbing that occurred Wednesday in the West Bottoms.

According to a dispatcher with the Kansas City Police Department, the stabbing occurred at a gas station near 12th and Wyoming Street.

Police say one person is dead and another was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released, but police did say the suspect is on the run.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.