× Royals manager Ned Yost recovering in Atlanta hospital after suffering broken pelvis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals confirmed to Fox 4 Wednesday that Manager Ned Yost was injured during a fall while working on a tree stand on his property just outside Atlanta, Ga.

Yost suffered a broken pelvis, and is resting in an Atlanta hospital.

A spokesperson says Yost is anticipating a full recovery.