Royals manager Ned Yost recovering in Atlanta hospital after suffering broken pelvis

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Manager Ned Yost of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice ahead of Game 2 of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals confirmed to Fox 4 Wednesday that Manager Ned Yost was injured during a fall while working on a tree stand on his property just outside Atlanta, Ga.
Yost suffered a broken pelvis, and is resting in an Atlanta hospital.
A spokesperson says Yost is anticipating a full recovery.
