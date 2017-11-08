Royals manager Ned Yost recovering in Atlanta hospital after suffering broken pelvis

Posted 7:12 pm, November 8, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Manager Ned Yost of the Kansas City Royals looks on during batting practice ahead of Game 2 of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals confirmed to Fox 4 Wednesday that Manager Ned Yost was injured during a fall while working on a tree stand on his property just outside Atlanta, Ga.

Yost suffered a broken pelvis, and is resting in an Atlanta hospital.

A spokesperson says Yost is anticipating a full recovery.