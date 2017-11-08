× Royals’ Mike Moustakas named Players Choice American League Comeback Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas has been named the Players Choice American League Comeback Player of the Year.

The MLB gave Moustakas the award Wednesday night at the Players Choice Awards on MLB Network.

It’s the second time the third baseman has been recognized for his record-setting season. Last month he was also named the AL Comeback Player of the Year by Sporting News.

The 29-year-old was limited to just 27 games in 2016 after tearing his ACL. But in 2017, he hit a career-best and franchise single-season record with 38 home runs.

The Royals announced Monday that the club has extended one-year Qualifying Offers to Moustakas, outfielder Lorenzo Cain and first baseman Eric Hosmer for the 2018 season. All three players will have until Thursday, November 16 to accept or decline their offers.