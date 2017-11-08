This North KC junior and son of African royalty knows the value of hard work in the classroom, on the field and in life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A North Kansas City High School junior is making big moves in the name of his family.

"I call myself a person that works hard and knows I got to work hard to get what I want," Adetomiwa "Tommy" Adebawore said. "There's no easy way; there's no short cut. You gotta really push through and work hard at what you want."

When you look at the 16-year-old, you'll likely see an academic and an athlete. But there's one thing that will take you by surprise.

His dad's a prince.

The son of African royalty, who's name means "a crown of one," was born in Kansas City and knows first-hand the opportunities he has in front of him.

"My parents were born in Nigeria, so there wasn't as many opportunities," Tommy said.

"They taught me a lot of things early, like not to be influenced by other people," he said. "Don't think because someone is doing this, you have to do it."

Tommy, who is interested in a career in business technology, takes mostly honors courses at North Kansas City High School. He's also a star on the football field. Head football coach Leon Douglas said he's one of the team's best players.

Playing since freshman year, the varsity defensive end standout is leaving quite the impression among his teammates and coaches.

"Tommy is somebody I would hope my son would model himself after," Douglas said.

So why does he push nonstop to achieve excellence?

"I'm just motivated to work hard and just really prove to people what i can do," he said.